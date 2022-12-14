During her first four days at Derwentside Immigration Removal Centre, Jasmine* rarely left her room, only occasionally going to the canteen to eat.

“I was always crying,” she told openDemocracy. “I felt trapped. When I opened my door, there were officers staring at me. When I opened the window, it would only open an inch. We were under lock and key, being controlled.”

Jasmine found this lack of freedom particularly distressing, having previously been a victim of modern slavery – a fact that staff at the Home Office-operated detention centre were aware of.

When she was taken to Derwentside, in County Durham, earlier this year, it was the fourth detention centre Jasmine had been held at in the 13 months she’d been in the UK.

Her experiences of being passed around the UK’s crisis-hit immigration system – despite having been classed as a vulnerable adult by a Home Office doctor – have severely impacted Jasmine’s mental health and left her struggling with depression and trauma.

Jasmine was first detained when she arrived in the UK to visit a male friend in early 2021, from a country that openDemocracy is choosing not to name. Her luggage was confiscated and she was taken to an airport holding centre, before being transferred to Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre.

Days later, Jasmine was moved to Yarl’s Wood, the infamous detention centre for women in Bedfordshire, which was “repurposed” as a centre for migrants in 2020 after years of controversy – including complaints about sexual abuse and mistreatment, as well as hunger strikes from detainees protesting their indefinite detention.

During the time Jasmine was held at Yarl’s Wood, much of the centre was being used to detain male migrants, and Jasmine was held in a separate unit for a small number of women.

“It was like a prison,” Jasmine said, describing her six-week stay at Yarl’s Wood. “It was traumatic. There were high walls, barbed wires, cameras everywhere. Everywhere you went there were locked doors.

“There was only a small amount of food to eat – for example, a piece of chicken and a few potatoes – at mealtimes. It was like you were begging them for food. Everywhere you go, there is an officer behind you.”