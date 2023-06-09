In the immediate aftermath of the breaching of the Kakhovska Dam on 6 June, there was huge concern that a wall of water would descend downstream causing destruction in its wake. That didn’t happen, apart from very close to the dam, but within 24 hours waters were rising along the path of the Dnipro River for many kilometres.

In some areas they still have not peaked and many thousands of people have had to be evacuated along the river’s western bank, plus even more across the low-lying east-bank districts, which are controlled by Russia.

The destruction of buildings may be limited but the economic effects will be huge, if primarily concentrated in territory controlled by Russia. The immediate concerns will be with food, drinking water and medical support for those directly affected. One concern, easily forgotten, is that right across the area affected by the flood, May to June is the most important time of the growing season, especially for those who grow and store their own food. Commentators have pointed to the impact on farms, but smallholders and even amateur gardeners play a far more important role in food production than most urban dwellers realise.

Arguments continue over who was responsible for the damage, with President Zelenskyi lamenting at what seems like less than full support from some Western allies. While officials in NATO and the EU have been vigorous in their support, this has simply not extended with anything like the same intensity to many heads of state.

Help us uncover the truth about Covid-19 The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened. Make a donation

Looked at from a distance, the immediate question is, who benefits from the dam’s destruction? There are arguments that for Russia it would be a self-inflicted wound, with territory seized by Putin’s forces experiencing the greatest damage. Why would Putin order this? Does it not make more sense, some argue, for Ukraine to be the perpetrator and then for it to blame Russia? That may be the line pushed hard by Moscow but it’s decried as nonsense by Ukraine’s allies, even if some have been muted in the extent of their condemnation.

Moscow’s argument for pushing this line may make little sense in the West, but this conveniently forgets that attitudes across much of the Global South are nuanced, more of a case of ‘a plague on both your houses’. It is an attitude powerfully expressed by Khatondi Soita Wepukhulu within days of the start of the war in early March last year.

Even so, the odds of it being a Russian attack are high. With Ukrainian forces starting to probe forwards it is likely, if not certain, that the much-predicted counter-offensive into the areas controlled by Russia is now unfolding. In those circumstances, the destruction of the dam and the flooding east and south of Kherson will certainly make any Ukraine advance in that area much more difficult.