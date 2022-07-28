As a Black Labour MP, I feel let down by Keir Starmer’s dismissal of findings of racism in the party. We must do better.

The Forde Report, published last week, found concerns from members that a hierarchy of racism exists within the Labour Party. But the leadership’s response to the report by Martin Forde QC has made clear that these concerns have not been taken seriously.

Rather than acknowledging the findings, issuing an apology to those affected, sanctioning the individuals involved and publishing a plan to rid the party of racism, Starmer took to the radio to disregard the report altogether.

The Labour leader said he “didn’t need the report to tell me we needed to take action”. Starmer also claimed the report, which he commissioned and which collected evidence from the party while he was leader, was merely a historical document that reflected the party under its previous stewardship.

He claimed, without offering evidence or proof, that much had already been done to resolve the issues raised in the report.

All these claims were repeated in the party’s official written response to the report.

That isn’t good enough. The mainstream media may be content to pay relatively little attention to the issue of systemic racism raised in this report, but the leadership shouldn’t use that as an opportunity to do the same.