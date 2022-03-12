It is now clear that the country that has acted as the key enabler for Russian kleptocracy for the past few decades is the United Kingdom.

What is less clear is how far London is willing to go to take responsibility for this role, and to clean up its own backyard.

Despite recent rhetoric, London still remains wide open for oligarchic wealth, moving and laundering untold billions with few checks, keeping these transnational money-laundering networks cycling.

Which is why it’s time for the US to step in.

Over the past few months, Washington has taken a clear global lead in the broader fight against transnational money laundering. While the US stands as a money-laundering haven of its own, the White House has taken significant moves in the past year to finally clean up the American mess – not least elevating corruption to a core national security threat and releasing a seminal counter-kleptocracy strategy document late last year that specifically called out a number of American industries and loopholes. Just this month, president Joe Biden used the State of the Union address to specifically let oligarchs know that the US was “coming for [their] ill-begotten gains”.

Washington knows it can’t beat back modern kleptocracy itself – and it knows which jurisdiction it has to tackle first: London. While the alliance between the US and the UK remains tight, we’re already seeing early indications that American officials are leaning on British partners to clean up the UK’s kleptocratic mess.

Early this year, a report from the Center for American Progress, the think tank considered closest to the White House, specifically called for the US to push British partners to tackle Russian oligarchs burrowing the finances in “Londongrad”. Days later, The Times reported that American officials had expressed “dismay and frustration” with London’s lethargic approach to the problem.