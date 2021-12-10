Journalists’ Nobel Peace Prize casts a shadow on failures of our democracy

It has been 75 years since a journalist last won the Nobel Peace Prize. Back in 1936, Carl von Ossietzky couldn’t accept the honour in person because he was imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp. The fact that today’s winners, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, both made it to the Oslo award ceremony might be a sign of progress. But in a year when a record number of journalists have been jailed, dozens killed, and countless more threatened, intimidated or forced to flee their homes, the spotlight their prize shines on the world is grim. It shames so-called liberal democracies, too, including Britain, that claim to stand for press freedom.

“Dmitry and I are lucky because we can speak to you now, but there are so many more journalists persecuted in the shadows,” Ressa said in her Oslo speech today. ‘Lucky’ might be pushing it – next week, she returns home to the Philippines to face a litany of trumped-up charges that could see her jailed for the rest of her life. But she is perhaps fortunate to be alive. Twenty-two journalists have been killed since President Rodrigo Duterte took power in 2016: the latest, Ressa’s former colleague Jesus ‘Jess’ Malabanan, was shot dead just 36 hours before her Oslo speech.

In Russia, Dmitry Muratov is the editor of Novaya Gazeta, one of the last independent outlets operating inside the country. Six of his colleagues, including the celebrated Anna Politkovskaya, have been killed. Shortly after the Nobel Prize was announced, President Putin warned the award would not be a “shield” for Muratov or his colleagues. (And he meant it: weeks later Novaya Gazeta and Muratov, personally, were hit with fines for their reporting on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.)

From Belarus to China, the playbook of violence, threats and persecution deployed to silence journalists is well known. But if you think this is just an ‘authoritarian country’ problem, think again. In July, we learned how Pegasus spyware had been used to hack into the phones of journalists working right across the globe – including for the Associated Press, CNN, The New York Times, Reuters and countless others. It went right to the top: Roula Khalaf, the London-based editor of the Financial Times, had her phone compromised. Chillingly, in Mexico, journalist Cecilio Pineda’s phone was selected for targeting just weeks before his killing in 2017. The two women closest to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi were also targeted.

While much of this spying was done at the behest of authoritarian regimes, it was only made possible by technology built by firms operating in so-called democracies. The United States is a world leader in the spyware market, as are France, Germany and Israel, the latter of which is home to the NSO Group that built and sold Pegasus.

Spying is one way to undermine journalists: aggressive legal action is another – and here, Britain is the world leader. The acclaimed journalist, Catherine Belton, has just lost the first stage of her London court battle over her book ‘Putin’s People’. Nineteen press freedom groups have raised alarm about her case, describing it as a SLAPP – a ‘strategic lawsuit against public participation’ – designed to “drain their targets of as much time, money, and energy as possible in order to bully them into silence”.