How to escape the slow cancellation of the future

Read an extract from Mark Fisher’s ‘Ghosts of My Life’, which Gerry Hassan discusses below, here.

Every day somewhere, someone is complaining of being cancelled. The supposedly ubiquitous threat of ‘cancel culture’, a malign, omnipotent force, is being presented as an elemental threat to all of us.

It is nearly impossible to avoid prominent figures opining about how they have been ‘cancelled’. Some of these occasions are deeply controversial, about genuine wrongs and attempts at policing and controlling public debate. Others are no more than storms in a tea cup.

But many of the occasions that attract media attention involve the charge from right-wingers that ‘the woke’ are the greatest threat to Western civilisation ever seen – said with a straight face, despite the seriousness of the climate crisis.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

‘Cancel culture’ clearly touches on a raw nerve. It is also helped by being a memorable phrase. Across Western societies, numerous fault-lines have appeared regarding how we collectively talk and listen, and the words and language we use.

Yet while this phrase is bandied about there is another kind of cancellation which gets sparse attention and yet defines much of our politics, public debate and government. It is the widespread sense that the future, our collective future on this planet, has been postponed – or more accurately, that the potential of humanity to create alternative futures to the present is seriously on the skids.

The future deferred

The late theorist Mark Fisher, whose ‘Ghosts of My Life’ has just been published in a new revised edition, wrote of “the slow cancellation of the future” – the collapse of hopes that politically, economically and socially, the world might be improved – and the need to resist this trend.

Fisher drew from such concepts as ‘hauntology’ to create the idea of ‘lost futures’ – both of which appear in the subtitle of ‘Ghosts of My Life’. These describe the long legacy of a set of once powerful ideas which contributed to shaping Western societies but are now little more than echoes and cliché. Jacques Derrida’s original idea of ‘hauntology’ was primarily about Marxism’s influence in the West; in Fisher’s analysis it is about a much wider interpretation of Western culture and politics.