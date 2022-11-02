The Oxford English Dictionary defines shame as “a painful feeling of humiliation or distress caused by the consciousness of wrong or foolish behaviour”. Yesterday’s announcement that he will be partaking in reality TV show ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here’, shows this is not a feeling former health secretary Matt Hancock is familiar with.

As far as I can tell, there are two possible reasons that Hancock is not ashamed. Either he is unaware of any wrong or foolish behaviour on his part or he simply does not care and feels no distress as a result. If it is the former, worry not, I will gladly remind him of his failures during his time in government.

As the secretary of state for health and social care, Hancock was responsible for overseeing the delivery of care to the British public throughout the first 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic – the worst health crisis to hit the UK in decades.

Despite the importance of his role and the seriousness of the stakes, Hancock failed time and again to prioritise the public.

His department reportedly inflated testing numbers to meet its own targets. The “protective ring of steel” he vowed to throw around the elderly and vulnerable proved to be more of a sieve, as the government discharged untested hospital patients into care homes – a policy that the High Court later deemed unlawful. He broke the law again by failing to declare how billions of pounds of public money was spent on contracts within the required 30-day time frame.

His government engaged in ‘COVID cronyism’, awarding contracts to companies that ministers’ friends and family owned or held shares in – companies with no experience producing the lifesaving PPE (personal protective equipment) our frontline workers needed. It is no wonder £4bn worth of NHS PPE was unusable. Even his prime minister allegedly thought he was “totally f***ing hopeless”.

And then, even Hancock’s route out of office showed total disregard for the public. His downfall came when he broke his own social distancing rules to pursue an affair with an aide. These were rules he told us were there to protect us, rules that meant I did not get to see my father before his death.