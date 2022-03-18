The unsolved homicide rate for Black and Asian victims in London has almost trebled under Cressida Dick’s leadership of the Met Police, openDemocracy can reveal.

Since May 2017, 21% of homicides – including murder and manslaughter cases – where the victim is recorded as being Black or Asian have remained unsolved, 72 out of 344. In the five-year period before Dick’s promotion to commissioner, the figure stood just under 8% (20 out of 254), according to data released by the force and analysed by this website.

By contrast, unsolved homicide cases where the victim was white have risen from 9% to 13.6% over the same period of time, suggesting killings are now 50% less likely to be solved if the victim is Black or Asian than if they are white.

The Met considers a case to be solved when someone has been charged with the crime, although this does not mean that they have been convicted.

Campaigners have said openDemocracy’s findings are akin to “evidence of racial inequality” and “lack of leadership” within the Met.

Dick announced she would be stepping down from her role last month after losing the support of mayor of London Sadiq Khan following a string of high-profile scandals.

Last year, Dick denied the Met was institutionally racist, telling the House of Commons’ Home Affairs Committee that racism “is not a massive systemic problem. It is not institutionalised. More to the point, we have come such a very long way”.

Ken Marsh, chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, defended Dick after her resignation announcement, saying: “She was reforming. She was changing.”

But the homicide data suggests the force was changing for the worse.