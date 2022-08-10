MPs have claimed more than £1.3m on expenses to pay for their own tax bills, openDemocracy can reveal.

They include Conservative leadership hopeful Liz Truss, who charged the public more than £5,000 over the past three years.

MPs who commute to Parliament from outside London are allowed to claim expenses for having a second home, including their council tax bills.

Tory MP Laura Farris – who sits on the Standards Committee – even tried to claim an £85 “late payment fee” on expenses, after she failed to pay her council tax on time. The claim was rejected by authorities, who told Farris she must pay the fee to Kensington and Chelsea council herself.

Farris is the MP for Newbury, which is just 40 minutes train journey from London.

The council tax bills come on top of MPs’ eye-watering rent payments, which are also footed by taxpayers.

Last year alone, they spent more than £11.2m on rent for second homes – which was claimed back on expenses.

Tory backbencher Marcus Fysh claimed the most, racking up £30,250 of rent payments.

His colleague, Bim Afolami, also charged taxpayers £2,730 per month for renting a second home – despite living just 26 minutes away from London by train.

The former HSBC executive has boasted about his Grade II listed house near Harpenden, where there are regular trains to central London.