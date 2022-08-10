MPs have claimed more than £1.3m on expenses to pay for their own tax bills, openDemocracy can reveal.
They include Conservative leadership hopeful Liz Truss, who charged the public more than £5,000 over the past three years.
MPs who commute to Parliament from outside London are allowed to claim expenses for having a second home, including their council tax bills.
Tory MP Laura Farris – who sits on the Standards Committee – even tried to claim an £85 “late payment fee” on expenses, after she failed to pay her council tax on time. The claim was rejected by authorities, who told Farris she must pay the fee to Kensington and Chelsea council herself.
Liz Truss and Matt Hancock are among the MPs who have charged energy bills to the public purse in the last three years
In April, openDemocracy revealed that MPs had also claimed £420,000 in expenses to heat their second homes since 2019.
The government has refused to step in to curb spiralling energy costs, which are forecast to hit over £4,200 a year.
But government ministers are among the 405 MPs who have claimed expenses for their energy bills since April 2019. They include foreign secretary Liz Truss, two senior Treasury ministers, and even a minister from the department for energy.
Rules on MPs’ expenses have been governed by an independent body since 2009, after the Expenses Scandal revealed widespread abuse of the system. But questions have remained about how much MPs should be allowed to claim.
Despite many people being hit with real-terms pay cuts, MPs enjoyed a £2,212 pay rise earlier this year, bringing their standard salary up to £84,144 a year.
In reality, many MPs earn far more than this, as they are often paid extra for taking on additional roles like being a minister or chairing a select committee.
Last year, openDemocracy also revealed that MPs had earned £6m from second jobs since the start of the pandemic.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.