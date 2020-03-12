‘Bots’ and bans: social media and regime propaganda in the Middle East

Regimes across the Middle East have increasingly utilized different social media platforms in their pursuits to advance their respective political agendas. Engineered as a mechanism to shape public discourse, these calculated campaigns are centered around the widespread dissemination of regime-backed narratives in the attempt to manufacture a sense of regime legitimacy and undermine rivals at the domestic, regional, and international levels.

Although regime-engineered campaigns of propaganda are not new to the region, the expanded manipulation of social media platforms demonstrates how government strategies are constantly evolving and taking new forms in order to acclimate themselves to new technological, political, and social contexts. This adaptation is best evidenced in the period following the 2011 Arab uprisings, which witnessed not only mass mobilization against these governments, but also the attempt to break these hegemonic regime narratives that have been weaponized as a means of repression and power projection.

How did the proliferation of these regime-constructed narratives progressively emerge since the 2011 Arab uprisings and how did they assume a central role in both interstate and intrastate competition? One particularly important aspect in this case is the widespread mobilization of automated social media accounts – “bots” – and how these propagated regime narratives overlap with geopolitical rivalries within the region and serve as a tool for the advancement of domestic and regional policies.

Strategies for power and legitimacy

Following the 2011 Arab uprisings, states throughout the region have mobilized thousands of automated social media accounts – “bots” – as well as accounts directed by real persons, in their respective attempts to disseminate regime narratives and undermine rivals. These discursive strategies are deployed to dominate public discourse and advance their respective domestic, regional, and international policies.

These accounts typically represent themselves as locals of whatever specific country being targeted, and primarily focus on the advancement of different host-regime narratives or concentrate on divisive issues in order to exacerbate internal tensions. They have also posed as media entities, reporters, activists, and impersonated real news organizations in an attempt to garner legitimacy for their claims. Through these accounts, these governments have been able to not only disseminate regime-engineered narratives on a vast scale, but they have also attempted to contact and locate dissidents, academics, politicians, and other public figures online.

The number of confirmed fake Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts linked to these governments is staggering. According to the data released by Facebook and Twitter, the five regional states most heavily engaged in these discursive strategies include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Israel, and Iran. Between these five states, more than 4,000 automated Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, groups, and events have been confirmed removed.