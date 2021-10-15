Deadly clashes in Beirut show Lebanon is a country of no accountability

New rounds of fighting erupted yesterday in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The clashes took place in the Tayouneh area, a historic demarcation line during the country's 15-year civil war (1975-1990). Heavy gunfire was heard in the morning and lasted for hours. Official sources say that at least six people were killed and dozens injured. Material damage amid a severe financial and economic crisis has also been recorded, with homes, businesses and properties heavily damaged by gunshots, explosives and fires.

The shooting was heard when a protest that had been called for by the two major Shiite parties (Amal and Hezbollah) was on its way through the area, headed towards the Palace of Justice. Demonstrators were marching against what they allege is the politicisation of the Beirut port explosion investigation by Judge Tarek Bitar. Early reports described snipers on rooftops shooting towards the demonstrators.

Bitar took charge of the investigation in February when his predecessor was removed after being accused of bias by some state officials who he had in turn accused of neglect.

An unknown figure who has remained away from the spotlight and has been supported by victims’ families for appearing to go after state officials, Bitar had requested to question several former ministers and high-ranking politicians – among them people close to the two Shiite parties.

Just three days before the clashes, Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, sternly warned of the security repercussions if the judge was not removed. In a televised speech, he accused the judge of bias and of working towards very dangerous repercussions. He insisted that the situation could not continue and called for a replacement judge.

Echoes of the civil war

Bitar has angered many in the country’s political establishment – the Sunni leadership already launched a campaign against him last month by issuing a statement accusing him of targeting Sunnis and having a vengeful political agenda.

At the end of last month, Reuters reported that the judge was threatened by a senior Hezbollah official.

Although two sides of the sectarian and political divide accuse him of bias, lately the job of removing him and curtailing the investigation seems to have become the mission of the powerful Shiite party.

Yesterday’s heavy gunfire and loud explosions at the scene of what once was a demarcation line between the Christian neighborhood of Ain El Remmaneh, and the Shiite neighborhood of Shiah, evokes memories of the brutal civil war, which officially started when a bus carrying Palestinians was attacked by a Christian militia as they were passing that point.