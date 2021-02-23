Egyptian student of gender and religion jailed for terrorism on visit home

“He was a bit worried about going to Egypt because of what happened to other Egyptian students studying abroad,” says Souheila Yildiz.

Her fiancé, Ahmed Samir Santawy, had been studying for a masters degree at the Central European University in Vienna, focusing on gender and religion. Like many international students, he hadn’t seen his family for a long time. And so, in December, he flew home. And, with the campus shut down and courses online, he stayed there for the winter term.

She was supposed to visit him there, but because of COVID-19, kept postponing the trip. Finally she managed to book a ticket for 1 February, but it was already too late.

"I never could have imagined that one of the last sweet chats with him would be while I was shopping at the duty free almost arriving to Egypt," Souheila said.

"We planned to go together to Siwa in the desert, away from the crowded city and get a nice tan".

On 23 January, seven masked and armed policemen raided his family’s home, searching the house and their phones. But Ahmed was not there, said Hussein Baoumi, a researcher for Amnesty International working with Ahmed’s legal team.

"Ahmed video-called me as usual telling me that the security [service] came to their house and requested that he go to the police station. I was in shock but he said it so calmly," Souheila recalls.

Without giving a warrant or an explanation, the police told Ahmed’s family that he should present himself to the National Security Agency.

“He decided to wait till the uproar about the anniversary of the revolution was over and then go to the police station on 30 January,” says Souheila. That day, "they sent him back and asked him to come on 1 February at 12pm because the major who wanted him wasn't there".