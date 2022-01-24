‘I had no hope left’: Ex-NATO contractor forced to walk across Afghan border

“I had a laissez-passer letter sent by NATO and was expected to board an evacuation flight on 26 August. I was in the line-up of cars on the way to the airport when explosions hit the Abbey Gate.”

When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last summer, Moheeb had been working on security projects for NATO as part of a private Kabul-based company for the past two years.

Some of the contractors were set for evacuation. However, the bomb attacks by the ISK, an Afghanistan branch of the Islamic State group, on 26 August left many like him in limbo.

“I didn’t know if I should have felt relieved that I wasn’t at the airport for evacuation. I was completely zoned out. I was 30 minutes away from crossing the Taliban checkpoint and then there was utter chaos outside the airport,” he recalls.

Moheeb was supposed to be evacuated to Qatar and then await instructions from NATO representatives to see which country agreed to sponsor him. Some of his colleagues who got out earlier were taken to the US, Canada and Belgium.

“I had to take a step back and tried desperately to reach out to my contacts in NATO,” he explains. “After months of waiting for a response, I decided to walk across the Torkhum border to Pakistan. That was one of the hardest decisions I had to take,” he adds.

Moheeb couldn’t secure travel documents for his family since the former Afghan administration offices were shut down after the Taliban takeover.