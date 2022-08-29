“Europe is just the greener side of the same hell,” says Rias Ahmed*, a former Afghanistan government official who now lives in a small town in Italy.

Rias is among the 124,000 civilians who left Afghanistan in the weeks after the Taliban took control of the country on 15 August last year. After ten days in hiding in Kabul, he was evacuated to Germany on 25 August, before being resettled in Italy later that day.

For him, and the many other refugees now living in the EU, the past year has been incredibly challenging – with many facing horrific racism, discrimination and economic hardship.

“In the beginning, everyone we met was really helpful – and then the reality set in. I am grateful to them for saving our lives, but in this bargain, I’ve lost my dignity, my home and I’m very depressed,” says Rias.

“Not all Europeans are racist, but each time we go to the stores or walk the streets, we encounter blatant racist comments. One person called me a leech who’s sucking their tax money and living for free in their country.

“I have tried to learn Italian hoping that life would be easier, but I just can't bear the insults any longer. I'd rather go back to Afghanistan than die of shame here.”

Rias said Taliban officials have reached out to former government officials, who they hope to bring back to Afghanistan. Although he doesn’t trust their promises of amnesty, he yearns for home.

“I sometimes feel I should go back but I’ve witnessed the Taliban's crimes against humanity. I at least had hope in Kabul, something that I’ve lost here in Europe,” he says.

Humiliated and unsupported

Many refugees have faced difficulties obtaining paperwork. Nilofar Ayoubi, an Afghan journalist and human rights activist, says her sister, who was evacuated to Barcelona, has found this particularly “stressful” – having still not received the document she needs from the Spanish authorities to allow her to travel outside the country.

“The support [from EU governments] is so minimal,” says Nilofar. “She’s upset and wants to go back. The situation for so many Afghan families is so bad that many believe it’s better to go back to our country instead of being humiliated here.

“Unfortunately, us Afghans have had a hard year in Europe. The authorities believe by evacuating refugees they’ve done [us] a favour and that’s not fair. [We] don’t ask for special treatment, just a humane one where basic needs and rights are attended to. I have heard of so many instances of refugees living on the streets in western Europe.”

Sabur Shah Dawod Zai was evacuated to Warsaw days after the Taliban took control of Kabul. He feels the way he has been treated is in stark contrast to the 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees who have crossed the border into Poland since Russia began its invasion in February.

“Polish people have been so kind to us, but the Polish authorities have been inefficient,” he said. “They mobilised overnight to support millions of Ukrainian refugees but couldn’t take in more than a mere thousand refugees from Afghanistan. If that’s not discrimination, what is?