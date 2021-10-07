In search of a COVID-19 vaccine in Yemen

But when a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in Yemen on 29 August, the Houthis refused to take any of the doses donated by the US. Instead, they only accepted the 1,000 doses from the WHO, which a well-informed source at the Ministry of Health claimed was to vaccinate the group’s leaders.

In areas controlled by the Hadi government, the Ministry of Health was busy denying rumours about the vaccine’s side effects, which were making many Yemenis reluctant to take the vaccine. Then, on 20 May, Saudi Arabia announced that it would deny entry to any Yemeni worker without a vaccination card. This caused a rush on vaccination centers and pressure on the Ministry of Health to provide the necessary doses to enable the large number of Yemenis who work abroad to resume their lives.

Mohamad Al Akel is one of 1.8 million Yemeni workers in Saudi Arabia. To be able to return to his job before his residency permit expired, he needed to get vaccinated. But with vaccination unavailable in areas controlled by the Houthis, he had to go to the city of Taiz, which is under the control of the Hadi government. In June, he took the 17-hour trip along with eight other people in a 4x4.

In addition to Taiz, Marib, Aden, Shabwa and Hadramawt are some of the other destinations people living under Houthi control travel to in order to get vaccinated. The Hadi government’s Ministry of Health and the WHO have set up vaccination centers in all these provinces and allocated a number of them to travellers.

Houthi conspiracy theories

Dr Ishrak Sibai, an official at the Hadi Ministry of Health, said that the Houthis do not believe the pandemic is real, which is why there are no vaccinations in Sanaa or other provinces under their control. The Ministry of Health is willing to provide vaccinations to all the Yemeni provinces, she explained, but the Houthis refuse to cooperate since they consider the pandemic to be an international conspiracy.