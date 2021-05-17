Israeli mobs attacking Palestinians are part of the occupation policy

On Thursday, a Palestinian friend wrote on Facebook: “Apartheid is when you’re afraid to go out to work because you’re an Arab.”

Palestinians in Israel have been in a state of terror for days. Countless images and videos show settler mobs and Israeli police attacking Palestinians.

It all started when Palestinians took to the streets to rise against their forced displacement in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem and the attacks on people praying in the Al-Aqsa mosque. The protests were unprecedented, spreading across numerous cities and villages including the so-called ‘mixed’ cities, where both Palestinians and Israelis live.

The scale and spread of the protests shocked the Israeli public, who thought that decades-long policies of taming those Palestinians who hold Israeli citizenship, by detaching them from their identity and political consciousness, had worked. But the events of the past week clearly demonstrate that they hadn’t..

This realisation called for immediate intervention; how dare these people stand up for their dignity?

In most cases, Palestinians took their anger out against the gentrification of their neighborhoods and cities, and the privileges they are denied. They attacked Israelis and Israeli homes, particularly in mixed cities, where they have been enduring harsh policies of Judaization, discrimination and state violence for decades.

Immediately, incitement against the Palestinian community escalated in the Israeli media and among politicians. The message was that if Palestinians dare stand up, they should be punished. A prominent journalist at Channel 12 wrote on Twitter: “The fact is that the Arab rioters in Lydd are not counting their dead this morning – no containment and no restraint but rather blindness and fear. The fact that a Jew who shot a rioter yesterday to protect his family is still in custody should shake the country.”

Pogroms

Right-wing activists, as well as settler mobs backed by right-wing organizations such as Im Tirtzu or La Familia, started organizing. They were well prepared – they had been attacking Palestinians in Jerusalem, including in Sheikh Jarrah, quite frequently lately.

Over the past week, pogroms against Palestinians took place in several places including Jaffa, Akka, Haifa, Lydd and Tiberyas. Mobs lynched Palestinians, attacked homes, and destroyed businesses – all amid chants of “death to Arabs”.