Kunduz to Kandahar: two explosions, one wounded community

“They couldn’t protect them and how will they? The Taliban has been targeting Hazaras since the 1990s and we can’t expect them to protect the community now. The Taliban is a group of suicide bombers claiming to protect us from another group of suicide bombers. How will this work?”

Many stories of loss have been shared by local families. Dr. Rehmaty lost both his sons, aged 21 and 23, in the blast. A young Hazara woman lost all the men of her family, including her fiance, who she was set to marry in the coming weeks.

“She’s not the only one. Because the mosque was filled with men and boys, many women have lost their children and men of the family,” a visibly distressed Dehati said during our video call. “Some were the only source of income for their families. With women out of work, how will they survive?” The Taliban banned women from working in most circumstances on 15 August many of these women were single mothers or sole breadwinners surviving on minimal savings.

Counting the cost

Dehati was at the Kunduz city bazaar when the explosion hit the Said Abad mosque during Friday prayers. “When I heard about the blast, I knew that there would be utter chaos at the mosque so I decided to go to the Kunduz district MSF hospital instead,” he said. Dehati has been assisting victims of blasts and accidents, even before the 2015 US airstrike on the MSF hospital in Kunduz, which killed 42 people including 24 patients and 14 staff.

Dehati is a Sunni Muslim from the Hazara community and has organised gatherings to bring awareness to the forced displacements and targeted killings. Having arrived at the hospital within 20 minutes of the blast, Dehati shared graphic details of what he saw.

“Seriously injured people and shattered body parts were being brought in blankets. The families gathered outside the hospital and there was no other sound one could hear apart from the wails of mothers, wives, and daughters.

“Some of us activists, along with the medical staff, started carrying the victims into the trauma center. Some were missing limbs, yet breathing. Some of them were dead by the time we brought them inside the wards.

“What was worse is that the 15-year-old son of one of my friends was among the seriously injured. His father is a physician, Dr. Mohibi, and I can’t explain how heart-wrenching that moment was for all of us who watched him grow as a child,” he said.

Dehati said that after fighting for his life for four days, 15-year-old Masweer Mohibi succumbed to his wounds.