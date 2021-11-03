The Yemeni women and girls being illegally imprisoned

Eight months after the end of her prison sentence, Olfat Saeed, 21, exits the prison gates in a body bag, a casualty of the Houthi bombing of the Central Women’s Prison in the city of Taiz, Yemen, on 5 April 2020. The attack killed six women prisoners and two children, one of them born in prison and the other visiting his incarcerated mother.

Saeed had done her time. She died because she was one among dozens of Yemeni women prisoners who have been denied release from prison after serving their sentences. The reasons vary from request of their own families, driven by social pressure, to the absence of a male family member to whom they could be released, to other illegal policies implemented by prison authorities under the pretext of protecting these women from possible violence upon release.

Amina Ahmad, 22, was also an inmate in the Taiz Women’s Prison when the Houthis attacked it. She had also remained incarcerated after completing her prison sentence – in her case, for five months. More fortunately than Saeed, however, she survived the attack and today lives in a women’s shelter.

“I was imprisoned for a crime I did not commit. My family disowned and abandoned me. I was one of the casualties of the horrific terrible bombing of the prison,” Ahmad says, “The ugliness of what we witnessed instilled in me a fear that has made me unable to deal with people or talk to anyone.”

Two days after the attack, the inmates were transferred to the same women’s shelter. Ahmad says that things are better now and that the shelter’s supervisor is a kind mother figure.

Ahmad recalls a fellow inmate who died during the attack. “She was imprisoned for no reason other than the fact that her father wanted to punish her for being disobedient. She remained in prison indefinitely with no contact by family members and when she died in the attack, her family refused to receive her body.”

The Yemeni government, however, denies that stories like these are true. It says that in areas under its control, which include Taiz, no woman is imprisoned beyond her sentence.