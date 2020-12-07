What exactly is Erdoganism?

This article is based on a lecture delivered by the author during the First NORIA Meeting on Turkey held on 19-20 October 2020

The current regime in Turkey is an autocracy, a regime tailor-made for the strong man. This regime can be called Erdoganism. It is a hyper-presidential regime that makes the separation of powers obsolete and operates with a vertical power structure. This term, used by Putin to describe the power architecture in Russia, is perfectly suited to describe the political and institutional architecture of Erdoganism. Certainly a Turkish-style power vertical, much messier, applied more by trial and error. Consequently with arbitrariness and randomness much more present than in classic autocratic regimes.

One of the salient features of Erdoganism is that it is above all a regime of arbitrariness. It is a regime that does not respect its own rules and invents new ones according to the necessities of the situation. The abuse of repression by the judiciary and the disappearance of legal security in general are the most visible consequences. The mass dismissal of teachers and civil servants by simple administrative decision, without official reason and without the possibility of appeal, the appointment of administrators in the place of Kurdish elected mayors but dismissed by the Ministry of the Interior, the imprisonment of lawyers, journalists, and even deputies, are some of the manifestations of this repressive arbitrariness.

Parliament is emptied of its prerogatives in favour of presidential decrees. The laws themselves are randomly followed by the authorities and the judiciary. This repression is orchestrated directly from the presidential palace. Of course there are clans and power struggles within the nationalist Islamic alliance, but the Erdogan clan continues to have the last word.

The situation is very similar to the situation described by the German jurist Ernest Fraenkel in his book Dual State written in 1941, which describes the functioning of the German judiciary under Nazism. The hierarchy of norms in the legal field sometimes works and sometimes not. The most recent example of the disappearance of the hierarchy of norms is the refusal to recognise the legal legality of the decision of the constitutional court by a criminal court. This practice, which is similar to the means used by totalitarian states, is not implemented in a systematic but almost random manner.