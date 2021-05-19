Young Palestinians are changing old geographies

There are many elements of the uprisings that are currently swelling across historic Palestine that may be easy or convenient to ignore, but one of the key characteristics that cannot be overlooked is the fact that they are initiated, led and maintained by the youth –whether in Jerusalem or within Israeli borders.

On the first day of Ramadan this year, 13 April, only young Jerusalemites were demonstrating outside Damascus Gate against the Israeli police’s closure of the plaza. For 13 continuous days, they staged a non-violent protest that eventually culminated in the reopening of the plaza.

In the past week, in cities and towns across historic Palestine, the protestors were also young, mostly liberal and very determined. In Jerusalem itself, they showed very little fear and acted with a great degree of courage and daring. In towns inside historic Palestine, they acted with responsibility and vigilance; their objective was to monitor the movement of right-wing Israeli mobs and block their attempts to attack Palestinians and their properties.

It was the first time we had experienced an up-close, fist-to-fist confrontation with the police and the Israeli mobs (often armed) at the same time; when they pushed, we pushed back. The Israeli army used stun grenades, ‘skunk’ water, rubber-coated bullets and mounted forces to disperse the Palestinian youth. But the latter were able to quickly regroup via the small side streets – streets they know very well, giving them the upper hand.

Those taking part were mostly in their twenties, with smartphones glued to their palms. Everything was filmed, often live-streamed. They understood very quickly the importance of the ‘new media’, of Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and all the other platforms they have become extremely savvy at navigating.

They were dressed in black shirts with baseball caps to avoid easy detection. Although face masks are no longer mandatory in public, they kept them on for additional protection. They communicated at an extraordinary pace, sending swift, abbreviated messages via WhatsApp in colloquial Arabic – which is not meant to be used for writing.

United geography

Many of the current generation of youth in Jerusalem were born after the Second Intifada (2000-05); they recall very little, if anything, from it, yet they live the humiliating reality that emerged from it. Those located in the towns and villages inside the Israeli borders are third-generation survivors of the Nakba.

Their grandparents felt fortunate enough to survive their expulsion in 1948. Their parents worked hard to secure a better and more stable economic life. But the current generation is refusing and rejecting their subclass treatment under discriminatory Israeli policies.