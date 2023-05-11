Northampton Council stole a march on the coronation festivities by unveiling a mural of King Charles and the late Queen in the town centre last December.

The streets and businesses that have been alive with bunting, quiche and coronation chicken for the past few weeks may support it – even if it has been ridiculed. But their uncritical engagement with the monarchy is symptomatic of a centuries-long brainwashing expedition.

Not only is this use of public space for a celebration of the royal family an example of colonial whitewashing through art, but the work, which set the council back £1,720, was painted on top of existing street art – the much-loved ‘Wall Games’ – co-created by local artist Pure Suede.

At worst, the council’s behaviour is racist; at best, problematic.

It’s worth pointing out Pure Suede (who is Black) told me he didn’t take it personally, referencing other examples of his work that remain in the town. However, I think the council’s actions fit into a wider conversation on whiteness as ownership, public rights to property, who public spaces actually belong to, and whose lives are (de)valued.

Others in the area agree. Northampton writer Mo Dabbler said: “The irony, even in death, of the Queen silencing marginalised voices hangs heavy in the air. It is worrying that it will go over the head of most, due to the lack of visibility and understanding regarding the horrific legacy of the royals.”

Northampton writer-photographer Chris Lowe added: “I would prefer that art on the streets was created in celebration of the people that walk them, work them, live on them and die on them, as many do.”