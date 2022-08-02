The UK Conservative Party has been rightly criticised for its weaponisation of identity politics in recent weeks, with cheerleaders for this patently racist institution praising the number of Black and Brown faces running to be leader.

But this doesn’t begin or end with the Tories. It would be more useful to see this discussion as the extension of a ‘diversity and inclusion’ (D&I) agenda that has taken the place of more nuanced conversations about white supremacy, patriarchy, capitalism, cisheteronormativity culture and more.

What bell hooks called “white supremacist capitalist patriarchy” envelops the world over, so we should be unsurprised when there are some Black and Brown people acting like their white managers. After all, as Monisha Rajesh tweeted: “If empire was taught at schools you’d all know that the British didn’t colonise without the willing assistance of upper class brown and Black people who stood to gain. This is nothing new.”

Author-academic Emma Dabiri tweeted back in May: “I really think we need to replace ‘people who look like me’ politics with ‘people who are structurally positioned like me’. ‘Looks like me’ alone obscures way too much about class, as well as access to opportunities and resources.”

What we saw in the Tory leadership race – the celebration of racial diversity, as half of nominated candidates came from the Global Majority – is the result of years of “looks like me politics” being uncritically implemented. Meanwhile, D&I has simply become the neoliberal face of white supremacy. D&I is fundamentally about the inclusion of the historically excluded, but centring capitalist modes of production, with ‘looks like me politics’ only assigning value to people as far as how institutions see them in terms of their worth in labour.

The celebration of Black and Brown candidates to lead the Conservative Party mirror prior celebrations about the diversification of the Honours list – as TikToker @chantayyjayy put it: “Representation in the pits of hell.” Clearly, bootlicking the British Empire is not a dealbreaker for many ‘activists’ who seem to care more about state recognition over liberation. Here, ‘activists’ (of all colours) continue to accept imperialist medals from the state, showing how ‘looks like me’ does not always mean ‘structurally positioned like me’, and how inclusion into white supremacy comes in tandem with D&I.