Shrinking stronghold

It was the latter, Mal O’Hara, who was letting me eavesdrop on his canvassing as he hoped to take a seat in Northern Ireland’s Assembly next week. O’Hara, deputy leader of his party, claims to have run the biggest ground campaign of any candidate in this election, saying he’s had 80 people out canvassing for him.

By all accounts, the DUP can’t say the same. One woman tells me she spotted the party’s candidate knocking on doors, accompanied only by Lord Nigel Dodds, the former MP for the area. Various others in the area have said they’ve not heard from the DUP either.

Down the hill, I took my wife and toddler daughter on a short walking tour of working-class West Belfast – up the republican Falls Road, across the interface (the gate was open) and down the loyalist Shankill. They saw the vast fence dividing the two and the famous murals on the gable ends of terrace rows.

By the Shankill road, there was a fenced-off block of houses in the midst of being knocked down. When our baby waved to a child in the front yard of a loyalist house, she was told “this is private property, don’t look, I’ll call security!”. This is a sad and shrinking community: those who can, escape to the suburbs.

Despite the famous Protestant enclave, West Belfast is a nationalist stronghold, with four Sinn Fein MLAs and one from the cross-community socialist party People Before Profit. It’s not likely to change colour any time soon – which is more than can be said for its unionist neighbours.

East Belfast, once the West’s Loyalist mirror, is now hotly contested between the DUP and the cross-community Alliance. South Belfast, home of Queen’s University, used to split down the two sides, but is increasingly dominated by cross-community parties. It could become the first constituency in the Assembly’s history where most MLAs are officially neither nationalist nor unionist, if Alliance’s Kate Nichol, 34 years old and current Lord Mayor of the city, takes a second seat for her party this week. Belfast East could do the same if Green Brian Smyth makes it alongside two returning Alliance members.

A new electoral map

In the city centre, a man called Saab runs a Lebanese cafe, which serves the best baba ganoush I’ve had outside the Middle East. A socialist, he moved here from Gaza City in the 1990s and has settled with an Irish wife. The 2021 census results have been delayed until after the election, but he’s sure there are more Muslims than ever here.

Most of them, he says, don’t care about the old constitutional question. “They vote for politicians who stand with them against racism and Islamophobia, and politicians who support Palestine – these are the three major issues.”