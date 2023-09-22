And there are other risks. Russian propaganda loudly trumpets that the loss of Nagorno-Karabakh is a punishment for Armenia for not listening to the Kremlin. Since the massive defeat in Azerbaijan’s 2020 war, Armenia has downgraded its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, the Russian-backed military security treaty. (On 5 September, Armenia recalled its envoy to the CSTO.) It has refused to make itself an ally in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The fact that Armenia plans to ratify the Rome Statute, which created the International Criminal Court – which has a warrant out for Vladimir Putin’s arrest – is another mark against Yerevan. The Kremlin, it appears, is punishing Armenia, albeit via someone else’s hands.

In Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers have been demonstratively inactive. But this inaction is only one step away from hostile actions. Russian troops are located not only in Karabakh, but also in Armenia itself, in Goris and Syunik in the south, not to mention the 102nd Russian military base in the northern city of Gyumri. The Russian military planes that periodically flew over Yerevan these past few years now take off from the airfield in Erebuni, to the south-east of the capital. If Russia uses all these forces against the Armenians, bloody chaos will begin in the country.

As well as its military, Russia has other potential levers of pressure on Armenia. Everyone in the Caucasus remembers how, during the Russian aggression in Abkhazia and Ossetia in 2008, Georgians were deported en masse from Russia to their homeland in cargo planes. Now the same thing could happen to the two million Armenians living in the Russian Federation. The appearance of even 300,000 Russian Armenians – with no jobs and nowhere to live – in small, economically weak Armenia could lead to social unrest, particularly since the Kremlin would blame Pashinyan’s democratic government for their deportation.

There are also economic levers. Russia could cut off gas supplies to Armenia at any time. A significant part of Aremenia’s energy sector belongs to Armenian oligarchs associated with the Kremlin, meaning the electricity could also be cut off. Of course, all these problems can be solved; Armenia could switch to Iranian gas, it could nationalise power plants – but this would take several months, during which anything could happen.

Is Armenia headed for a coup?

As well as Russia’s external threat, there are pro-Russian forces in Armenia itself. “The biggest mistake the current authorities have made since Armenia’s 2018 revolution is that they didn’t carry out lustration,” writer Narine Abgaryan told openDemocracy. As she put it, Armenia’s “old guard”, turfed out of power in 2018, has “deliberately tried to pit Armenians against one another” in the years since, through media messaging and protests.

The events this week in Yerevan’s Republic Square – protesters’ attempts to storm Government House, fights with local police and blocking streets – are, Abgaryan said, “an example of this”. In reality, it looks like these events may have been an attempted coup.

“The situation is at breaking point,” said political scientist Armen Manasyan. “Usually in Yerevan, rallies, even the most radical ones, end with songs, dances and barbecues. And now I see that everything can end in a violent clash.

“People are demanding [Pashinyan] resign. It has been demanded for many months, but Azerbaijan’s aggression has exacerbated everything.

“These days, it’s not only those who have been whipped up by the pro-Russian opposition who have been protesting, but ordinary Yerevan residents who are indignant and alarmed, too.”