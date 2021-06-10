Banks in spotlight over Belarus regime finance in London

Last year, international banks helped Belarus issue state bonds worth $1.25bn in London. In doing so, they came into potential conflict with their own ethical conduct policies and an increasingly sensitive investment climate, openDemocracy reports today.

Citi, Raiffeisen, Société Générale and Renaissance Capital assisted the Belarusian government in listing two eurobonds on the London Stock Exchange in summer 2020. All aside from Renaissance have published “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) policies that are supposed to guide their working practices and risk profiles, as investor and political pressure leads to more focus on climate and human impacts across the finance sector.

The stated purpose of the bonds was to refinance Belarus’ external public debt. The Belarusian Finance Ministry’s listing documents state that “none of the proceeds of the issue [...] will be used to fund activities or persons in violation of sanctions introduced by the EU, UK or the United States.”

But an investment climate increasingly sensitive to ‘ESG risks’ and a campaign by the Belarusian opposition have drawn attention to the fear that the funds are, in effect, supporting the regime, ruled by Aliaksandr Lukashenka since 1994.

Unlike other forms of corporate lending, with sovereign bonds, there is little information or restrictions on the final use of funds by states – and investors and banks are still getting to grips with environmental, social and governance risks when lending money to states, rather than companies.

Human impacts

Immediately after the forced landing of a Ryanair flight carrying a dissident journalist two weeks ago, Belarus’ bond price fell, and investors have reportedly come under pressure to sell the bonds on ESG grounds. The EU, US and UK have all placed new sanctions and restrictions on the country since the plane’s grounding, and appear to be considering further action. British MPs recently called for action over the Lukashenka regime’s ability to raise capital in London, including sanctioning the bonds.

But if you rewind to June 2020, when Belarus’ Finance Ministry listed two eurobonds for the first time on the London Stock Exchange, the picture was different. The Exchange called the transaction a “testament to the high level of investor demand in the Belarusian story”, and noted that “Belarus is keen to improve its ESG credentials.” The bonds, for $500m and $750m, are set to mature in 2026 and 2031 respectively.

“It is doubly honourable that [our] securities have been listed on the world’s leading stock exchange platform,” said Belarusian finance minister Yuri Seliverstau. “We hope that cooperation between our country and the London Stock Exchange will be continued.”

“The government is committed to implementing the [UN] 2030 Agenda [for sustainable development] and is heavily involved in the enhancement of all ESG aspects,” the exchange assured potential investors.