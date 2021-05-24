The Pratasevich case is an urgent reminder that Europe fails to protect exiles

It was just a few minutes before the Ryanair jet was set to cross into Lithuanian airspace when it diverted suddenly towards Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

A sliver of time and space, of international and national jurisdictions, that decided the fate of one of the passengers: Raman Pratasevich, 26, journalist and co-founder of NEXTA, a popular and influential Belarusian opposition Telegram channel which rose to prominence in the wake of last year’s tumultuous presidential elections.

“The death penalty awaits me here,” Pratasevich reportedly said as he was taken off the plane in Minsk, back into the clutches of a system that put him on a terrorism watchlist for his journalism. Pratasevich’s girlfriend, Russian student Sofia Sapega, was also detained.

Details are still emerging about how the Belarusian authorities managed to get the plane to land in Minsk, though Ryanair has now called it a case of “state-sponsored hijacking”. Pratasevich is now in custody, and faces up to 15 years in prison over charges of “organising mass riots”, “disorder” and “raising social hostility to law enforcement”.

Since election fraud and police violence brought people out on Belarusian city streets last year, NEXTA, now with some 1.2 million subscribers, has documented the country’s post-election mobilisation in detail, rising to become one of its foremost information sources – and political factors. The authorities have since declared the channel “extremist”. In March this year, the outlet released a film exposing the luxurious and wealthy lifestyle of president Alyaksandr Lukashenka, which, three days later, had already garnered three million views online.

NEXTA was founded by Pratasevich, who now runs a different Telegram channel, and fellow Belarusian journalist, Stsiapan Putsila, and is run from neighbouring Poland, alluding to the extreme difficulty of conducting journalism, or political activity, in Belarus. At least three demonstrators were killed in the aftermath of Belarus’ August 2020 election, with 6,700 people detained, and hundreds, if not thousands, of people deliberately tortured or injured by the police. Ensuing criminal investigations have followed many participants of the protest wave, forcing them to leave their country and seek new lives outside Belarus. Pratasevich had, for example, been granted asylum in Lithuania.

“The Protasevich case is part of Lukashenka’s general policy of restricting the media landscape,” said Vadim Mojeiko, from the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies, who highlights recent changes to the country’s law on mass media and last week’s police raid on TUT.by, a major independent news outlet, over alleged ‘tax evasion’. “Many journalists and bloggers are already behind bars, and now the danger is felt by those who are abroad or even flying over Belarus or Russia,” he said.