London Stock Exchange under fire for financing Belarusian dictator

SNP foreign affairs spokesperson, Alyn Smith MP, said that “any discussion of sanctions against Belarus must include hitting financial assets and closing down loopholes they have been exploiting.”

An expert in Eurasian politics and finance told openDemocracy it is “cheaper and easier for dictators” to borrow from Western private capital markets “than it ever has been before”.

“Countries can often borrow at a cheaper rate, in terms of political and dollar costs, in the west than they would receive from China or Russia,” said Maximilian Hess, from the Foreign Policy Research Institute think tank.

The EU introduced new sanctions on Belarus on Monday, after a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, was forcibly diverted over Belarusian air space, landing in Minsk, the country’s capital. Two passengers, journalist Pratasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, were taken off the plane and arrested before the flight continued.

Pratasevich is a co-founder of opposition news channel NEXTA, which became a prominent source of news in the aftermath of Belarus’ contested 2020 presidential election.

At least three demonstrators were killed in the aftermath of the election in August last year, with 6,700 people detained, and hundreds, if not thousands, of people deliberately tortured or injured by the police. Ensuing criminal investigations have followed many participants of the protest wave, forcing them to leave their country and seek new lives outside the country, which has been ruled by Lukashenka since 1994.

The US, the EU, the UK and Canada have refused to recognise the election results and have imposed sanctions on the Belarusian leadership, including Lukashenka, for human rights violations and election tampering.

Late on Monday night, a video of Pratasevich in Belarusian custody was released, where he stated that he had confessed to charges of organising “mass riots” in connection with the country’s protest movement, and that he had been treated fairly by law enforcement. Reacting to the video, Pratasevich’s father said that “it’s not his words, it’s not his intonation of speech. He is acting very reserved and you can see he is nervous,” and suggested his son had been subjected to violence.

The ‘dictator premium’

In a first-time listing in London, Belarus’ Finance Ministry issued two sovereign eurobonds on the London Stock Exchange for a total of $1.25bn in late June 2020.

“This successful bond listing is a testament to the high level of investor demand in the Belarusian story,” said LSE’s Ayuna Nechaeva at the time. “It has strong potential to open up the gateway to further equity and debt listings from Belarus on the London Stock Exchange.”

The transaction was managed by US financial services firm Citigroup, Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank, Russian private investment bank Renaissance Capital and French investment group Société Générale.