‘The revolution has made me stronger, more nervous’: Belarusian journalist writes an exile diary

The conditions at Akrestsina Street detention centre, according to people who’ve been there regularly, were at their worst in May 2021. At its peak, there were 16 people to each two-person cell. We had to sleep on the floor, we didn’t get any parcels from our relatives, homeless women with lice were moved into our cells, they didn’t open the windows orus out for exercise and they woke us up twice a night. A cellmate, who was serving seven years for robbery, called the conditions worse than prison.

Soon after my release, I was invited to a photographers’ festival in Poland. My plan was to leave for a week – to unwind and then return to Belarus. The day before my departure, two people called and explained why I shouldn't return to the country. Then an acquaintance, who previously worked as a police investigator, confirmed their fears.

Exactly three months ago, I made the decision to stay in Poland, although I had never thought about emigration before.

23 September

I have heard all sorts of stories about what happens when you’re forced to emigrate. Some people crossed the Belarusian border through forests and swamps, some managed to use secret minibuses, others ended up in a refugee camp or were left without work in a new country.

I’ve been lucky. Colleagues immediately created a vacancy for me in their office in Warsaw. Most of my friends had already moved here, and I also found a new life partner.. I just moved my life to another location and, at first, hardly had any problems with migration at all. It’s only recently that I began to miss home, but I don’t want to return to that Belarus yet.

The only thing I still can't get used to is that I can just ‘do my job’. Now I don’t need to be afraid that the police will come after me, that they will arrest me during a photo shoot, that I need to move around the city carefully or watch out for suspicious-looking minibuses.

My feeling of fear has been replaced by a feeling of guilt. Although it was very uncomfortable in Belarus, I felt the importance of being inside the country. It seemed that if all the ‘active’ people left, then that’s when the never-ending terror would start. Throughout the past year I tried not to get angry at those who had left the country – though I didn’t always manage it. I tried to remind myself that people were not leaving me, they were escaping the regime and repression. Or for a better future for their families.