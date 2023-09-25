Nearly a year after Burkina Faso’s latest coup, the west African country’s problems with jihadist militants seem to be intensifying.

On 4 September, 17 soldiers and 36 volunteer fighters were killed in clashes with militants, in Burkina Faso’s worst attack in months.

But the government, led by 34-year-old army captain Ibrahim Traoré, who seized power in September last year – the second of two coups in the country in 2022 – is in an increasingly tight position.

Having exhausted domestic options for stemming the militant threat, Traoré has also narrowed his choice of international partners. Now he is left with only one alternative: Russia and the Wagner Group, a private military company.