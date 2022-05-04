Much has been written about Russia’s war against Ukraine and yet for many, one fundamental question remains unanswered: why did Vladimir Putin decide to launch a full-scale invasion in the first place?

When the Kremlin annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and occupied the Ukrainian Donbas region in 2014, the explanation for its actions seemed straightforward. In response to Ukraine’s revolution that removed a pro-Russian president, Russia had sought to gain complete control of Crimea and turn it into a military base, weakening Ukraine and stalling the country’s integration with NATO and the EU.

Arguably, Putin managed to achieve these goals before the full-scale invasion in 2022, but he then decided to go further, which calls for a reevaluation of the Kremlin’s actions.

The Putin regime is a matured autocracy that controls all domestic processes. Why destabilise a well-oiled system that has allowed the Kremlin to enrich its core constituents and hamper potential protests?

The invasion of Ukraine could be a ‘war of legacy’, which was meant to ensure the transfer of power to Putin’s successor. Rather than a destabilising action, the war was seen by the Kremlin as a means of cementing the elite’s gains made over the past 20 years.

That the issue of transition is crucial for the Kremlin is clear. Putin, now 69, has a penchant for history, and understands that the transfer of power is one of the largest potential weaknesses of autocratic states. Furthermore, since Putin became president, no real transfer of power has taken place, as he has relied on dubious manipulations, such as the 2011 Putin-Medvedev ‘castling’ and changes to the Russian constitution, to prolong his time in office.

In fact, the only real transition of power in independent Russia, when Putin took over from Boris Yeltsin in 1999-2000, was enabled by war. After Putin became acting president on Yeltsin’s resignation, the sole reason for the increase in his popularity was the government’s handling of the Second Chechen War. At the time, Putin’s approval rating was catastrophically low, but he was repositioned as the ‘defender of Russia’, allowing him to secure victory in the 2000 election.