The unrestricted presence of Russian tourists in Europe, months on from the invasion of Ukraine, has been the subject of a heated debate – one that has, at times, verged on a free-for-all.

Most recently, European Union (EU) foreign ministers agreed at the end of August to suspend a long-standing visa agreement with Russia that had simplified (and reduced the cost of) the application process.

The agreement had, in fact, already been suspended for businesspeople and government officials in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February – but ordinary Russians had remained able to travel to Europe to holiday or shop.

Now that is to change. The complete suspension of the visa agreement means ordinary Russians will have to pay roughly €50 more for each Schengen tourist visa application, and face longer processing times and more paperwork. Their applications are also more likely to be rejected and they are less likely to receive multiple-entry visas.

It seems unlikely to end the disagreement.

For starters, the move is not considered to be enough by those who argue Russian citizens should be made to feel their complacency or complicity in Vladimir Putin’s crimes in Ukraine. By this logic, it is simply unacceptable that Russians continue to enjoy holidays and shopping tours in Europe while civilians are being killed in Ukraine every day.

Furthermore, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland argue that limiting Russians’ access to their countries is a question of national security. After pandemic-related travel restrictions were lifted in early summer, there was a notable uptick in land border crossings to these states from Russia because direct air connections between Russia and the Schengen zone remain suspended due to the war.