‘I was forcibly evacuated from Mariupol to Russia’

A Ukrainian translator and editor has told of her deportation to Russia from the besieged city of Mariupol.

Natalia Yavorska’s* first-person account gives substance to the claim made by city authorities that Russian forces had been taking people across the border.

She says refugees are being questioned in makeshift camps as they are ferried into Russian territory. Some, like Yavorska herself, are able to leave once this is done. Others with nowhere to go have little choice but to take low-waged work at local shops.

Originally published in Ukrainian by the news website Graty, the report was verified by contacting volunteers working with Ukrainian refugees in the Russian city of Taganrog, who initially stated that refugees had been brought to the town in groups, but did not say whether they had come under duress – and subsequently stopped responding to requests.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Below is an abridged English translation of Natalia’s account, beginning with her time in a bomb shelter in a village just outside Mariupol. The original is here.

Shelter

They started shelling the building we were in on 8 March. It was so completely destroyed that we actually calmed down a bit – there just wasn’t anything left to bomb, only our basement remained. But for some reason they bombed it again on 10 March, probably to make it collapse on us.

By 15 March, the Russian military had occupied most of our village. They came to our shelter while going from house to house, and said that everyone needed to leave – they were evacuating the women and children. We asked if we could stay and they said: “No, you can’t,” like they were giving an order. We had nowhere else to go except the shelter. Several men with large families managed to leave the village, but we had no means to do so.

It was the first time I had been outside since arriving at the shelter. It is a wild feeling to come out and see that the building you were in is not there any more – it’s just a pile of bricks. There were a bunch of fallen trees and towers – whole parts of the city collapsed. It’s a surreal feeling, seeing that my old school cafeteria is now a bunch of bricks, and textbooks are strewn all over. There was still a display on a wall, the school’s honour roll, with a picture of my sister, and all around us were Russian soldiers. [Editor’s note: this was based on their uniforms and the language they were speaking.]

At first, we were told to go to a bombed-out school they were occupying, and then took us on foot to the road out of town.

Our group contained about 90 people; there had been 2,000 in the village. After leaving the bombed-out school, they transported us around by bus several times.

This was a forced evacuation: none of us wanted to leave Ukraine. If we had had a choice, we would have stayed, or gone further into Ukraine. Some said they wanted to stay, but the Russians said we couldn’t, in a tone that left no room for argument.