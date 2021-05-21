This oil and gas firm spent $1m on US lobbying while its Georgian workers went unpaid

In an email to the board a few weeks later, Frontera CEO Steve Nicandros noted that, together with CGA, he had invited Republican Senator Lindsay Graham for lunch at the company’s office in Houston, Texas, on 2 May 2018. Graham, Nicandros wrote, “has been and will be instrumental in providing leadership influence from the US Senate to push back on Georgia’s current initiative against us.”

“It would be very helpful if some or all of our board members were present to interact with [Graham] in a discussion [on] the importance of protecting our work in Georgia,” Nicandros continued, before stating he had also invited Steve Russell, the sponsor of the December 2017 “Georgian Fair Business Practices Sanctions Act”, for a separate lunch meeting.

Later that month, Steve Nicandros made a total of $10,000 in donations to a PAC that supports Graham, according to the FEC. Graham’s office did not respond to a request for comment. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing.

In February 2019, Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin reintroduced the “Georgian Fair Business Practices Sanctions Act” to Congress with 11 co-sponsors, eight of whom received donations from Nicandros between 2017 and 2019.

For example, one of the co-sponsors for this bill, its preceding version and the 2017 resolution, Texas Republican Congressman Brian Babin, received a total of $3,000 in donations from Nicandros during 2018-2019. In September 2019, Nicandros made a $3,000 donation to Mullin’s election campaign.

Neither Babin, nor Mullin responded to requests for comment. There is no suggestion of any link between these donations and the draft legislation.

Political pressure

It was when the standoff between Frontera Resources and GOGC heated up in early 2020 that the US-Georgia special relationship became particularly evident. At the same time, other US Congressmen expressed concern over police violence in Georgia, and backtracking on democratic reform after a vote to introduce a proportional electoral system failed.

“There was a period in early 2020 where almost every week, there were some blackmail stories about Georgia in relation to Frontera, which suggested that the Georgian government ‘is acting against the Americans’ [or] ‘the country is going backward in its democracy’,” said economist Vakhtang Charaia, director of the Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University Center for Analysis and Forecasting, referring to near-identical open letters in Frontera’s defence sent to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by Markwayne Mullin, Randy Weber and Brian Babin.

These letters, Charaia noted, were widely picked up in the Georgian media in January and February 2020, alongside another statement by US politicians, which expressed concerns that Georgia was not meeting its reform targets.

“Frontera’s campaign was damaging for the Georgian government – not only politically in terms of external relations, but domestically, too,” said Charaia. “It doesn’t matter whether these messages come officially from the US administration or from a congressman or a lobbying company, in Georgia, it’s still negative noise.”