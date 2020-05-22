In Putin’s Russia, a journalist by day and an activist by night

One cold December evening in Moscow, a sullen, bearded man stood next to a busy subway station, a green hood pulled over his head, wearing mittens. He held a poster which read “Freedom to political prisoners.”

The man was Ilya Azar, an award-winning Russian journalist with the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, who in recent months had added another line to his resume: activism.

Azar is not the first journalist, in Russia or elsewhere, to walk the fine line between reporting, advocacy, and politics, but he has taken that balancing act to a whole new level. Azar helped organise the protest rallies which shook the Russian capital last summer, campaigned for the release of jailed activists, and raised money to help other activists pay fines.

As political and civic freedoms continue to shrink in Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the voices of independent journalists are drowned out by government propaganda, Azar says he feels compelled to advocate for the subjects of his stories both on the pages of his newspaper and beyond.

“At some point, I realised that I am ready to do this,” the 35-year-old Azar told me in Moscow in February. “I think it is important. It’s more important than the pure, formal definition of objective journalism.”

From writing to campaigning

After studying international relations at university in Moscow, he worked as a political reporter for Russia’s pioneering online publications such as Gazeta.ru, Lenta.ru and later Meduza, the news and investigative outlet headquartered in Riga, Latvia. He became known for hard-hitting interviews and longform reportage from far-away corners of Russia and the former Soviet Union.

In 2014, Azar was named journalist of the year by the Russian edition of GQ magazine for his coverage of the Maidan protests in Kyiv, the annexation of Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine. He joined Novaya Gazeta as a staff reporter in 2017.

Azar can be grumpy, colleagues say, but those qualities make him a good interviewer, somebody who will needle a state official with questions until they explode in an unscripted tirade that makes for colourful quotes.

“When someone is dodging his question, he will ask again, twice, three, four, five times, if necessary,” said Alexandr Gorbachev, Azar’s former editor at Meduza, who has since left the publication. “And that is very valuable. Not everybody has enough stamina for that.”

Azar’s foray into activism began in 2017 when he decided to try his luck running for a seat in the 15-member municipal council in Khamovnikov the traditionally liberal district in central Moscow where he grew up and went to school. It was a voluntary position, responsible for apartment building renovations, playgrounds, and other local amenities.

Back then, Azar said, some of his colleagues questioned his decision and his ability to remain impartial as a reporter. Azar vowed that, if elected, he wouldn’t cover the Moscow city government or join any political party.

Azar took time off work and went campaigning door to door. His main selling point was his independence from Moscow city officialdom, and a promise to take the residents’ interests to heart, or at least try.

He won.