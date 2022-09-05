In the two years that journalist Ivan Safronov has been in pre-trial detention, Russia has changed almost beyond recognition.

Russia’s journalism community, among others, has been subjected to incredible persecution. Most independent media have received the status of “undesirable organisations” or “foreign agents”, crippling their journalism and financial operations. Since the Kremlin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February this year, more than 500 journalists have been forced to leave Russia.

The sentencing of Safronov to 22 years in prison today on unproven charges of selling state secrets is another nail in the coffin of press freedom and the right to a fair trial in Russia.

In the two years that Safronov, 32, has spent in Lefortovo, the Russian security services have subjected the journalist to tremendous pressure. He is not allowed to see and call his relatives. His lawyers have been imprisoned, forced to leave the country and even prosecuted in other criminal cases related to the investigation of the Safronov case.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

If there is one silver lining, it’s that the coverage of the investigation is a testament to the professionalism of Safronov’s colleagues. Thanks to them, the evidence against him looks so thin, it is laughable.

A specialist in dangerous topics

First, some background. For most of the 2010s, Safronov worked at Kommersant, Russia’s leading business and politics newspaper, covering Russia’s space and military-industrial complex. A respected and prolific writer, Safronov followed the key state-owned companies in the sector, covering the main players and important deals – and eventually received the position of special correspondent as a result.

But in 2019, despite his merits as a journalist, Safronov was fired from Kommersant – allegedly at the personal request of oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who owns the newspaper. (At the time, a spokesperson for Usmanov denied any involvement in the matter.)

The reason? Safronov had published a story about possible personnel changes in Russia’s Federation Council, the upper chamber of the country’s parliament. The article angered Russian public officials and the chair of the council, Valentina Matviyenko, personally – it was Matviyenko’s mooted demotion from the council that Safronov reported. After Safronov was sacked, Kommersant’s entire politics desk resigned in protest.