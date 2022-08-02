For months, Russian authorities have regularly unleashed repressive announcements on Fridays. 15 July was no different.

That day, a court in the city of Krasnodar sentenced Andrey Pivovarov, the former executive director of the now-defunct pro-democracy Open Russia Civic Movement, to four years in prison on charges of leading an ‘undesirable organisation’.

The same Friday also saw Russian federal authorities blacklist more organisations as undesirable.

These included the Central and Eastern European Law Initiative, a public service project of the American Bar Association aimed at advancing the rule of law; Bellingcat, a journalism group that published an investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny; and The Insider, a Russia-focused online investigative media outlet that has published some searing pieces in partnership with Bellingcat.

The Russian prosecutor’s office can designate as ‘undesirable’ any foreign or international organisation that allegedly undermines Russia’s security, defence or constitutional order. The organisation in question must then cease its activities in Russia.

Anyone considered to be affiliated with an undesirable organisation who has a prior conviction on the same charges can be held criminally liable. In some cases, they can face criminal charges even without any prior convictions. Typically, those targeted by the law have been accused of connections with Open Russia. The maximum penalty for these types of offences is six years in prison.

Russia’s undesirable organisations law came into effect in 2015. In May 2021, in anticipation of changes that would streamline criminal prosecutions on allegations of affiliation with a banned organisation, Pivovarov announced that Open Russia was shutting down to protect its members.