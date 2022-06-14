It’s evening in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, and a long queue of women and children is standing outside an elite residential complex. They’re waiting for the glass doors of an office to open. The office is unusual. It has no furniture but contains an assortment of children’s scooters, bicycles and toys. A dozen sewing machines line the walls.

“This is our Centre for Adaptation and Resocialisation for Large Families,” activist Botagoz Shynykulova tells me as she unlocks the door. “We only recently opened it.”

Eight families live in the centre. Some lost their homes in fires, others moved from the countryside. What unites these women is their part in a militant new protest movement in Kazakhstan. They are mothers with large families and are fighting to get decent housing and social benefits from the state.

“For three years we have been going against the whole system,” says Shynykulova. The premises are the gift of a “sponsor” whose name cannot be made public. She adds: “And we don’t trust anyone anymore, because during all this time we have been betrayed and sold out so many times, and our words have been distorted.”

Shynykulova goes on to say that she “doesn’t know what kind of person” I am. “After our interview, a KNB officer [an employee of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee] could come up to you and offer you 100,000 dollars to not publish the article.”

As it happens, I am not approached by the KNB, but Shynykulova’s caution is understandable.

Both long-time president Nursultan Nazarbayev and his successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have marginalised dissenting voices in Kazakhstan. In January, widespread public protests over the price of gas ended in a bloody crackdown.