How the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border conflict is putting pressure on media

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have taken place at various intervals.

To this day, just over half of the approximately 1,000 kilometres of Kyrgyz-Tajik border territory has been demarcated – and this leads to frequent conflicts between the two countries’ armies. Unresolved issues related to the distribution of water and land, as well as illegal border crossings and confrontations over land access lead to fighting. In late spring 2021, more than 50 people died in a clash on the border.

Then, in late January and March this year, the conflict flared up again. Several civilians and military personnel were killed and wounded in the process. The lack of genuine dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan over demarcating the borders, unfortunately, means that this conflict could easily continue in the coming months.

This lack of dialogue draws some of its roots in the media in both countries. Journalists have become entangled in the dispute, with outlets on both sides of the conflict struggling to provide balanced reporting due to unverified information circulating on social media and a lack of verified information from the border territories. The latter are in a remote, hard-to-reach province, and media outlets based in the Kyrgyz and Tajik capitals cannot monitor how clashes start and escalate.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

The fact that both the Kyrgyz and Tajik governments seem to expect that the media should support ‘their’ side is not helping either. In turn, both governments uses nationalistic discourse to shut down independent voices; some citizens protest that this kind of interference represents a violation of press freedom.

A flood of unverified information

In Tajikistan, local residents in border territories and social media are the main sources of information when the conflict escalates. Reporters admit that they usually learn about the conflict from locals, who alert the media about the facts or share it using social media. Bahmanyer Nadirov, a Dushanbe-based journalist and editor for independent Tajik outlet Asia-Plus, confesses that “it is challenging to get official up-to-date information about the situation in the conflict zone, about casualties”.

As a result, Tajik journalists monitor the main media in Kyrgyzstan, which are largely available in Russian language, to get the other side of the story. They also subscribe to Kyrgyzstani media outlets on Telegram, a widely used secure messaging app, as well as following reports from the websites of Kyrgyzstan’s main news and government agencies.

“Sometimes we end up writing a news report based on information from Kyrgyzstani media, if we thought it carried important news but could not get the information from [the Tajik] authorities,” Nadirov says.