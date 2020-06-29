Kyrgyzstan’s not so “wonderful” anti-disinformation law

To ensure compliance, the law will also require every website or account owner to make their surname and initials public, as well as an email address available for receiving “legally significant messages”. Equally, it compels internet service providers (ISPs) to store user textual and audiovisual data, including voice messages, for up to six months, as well as to share this data with government agencies upon request. It is unclear if this rule will start before the relevant regulatory frameworks are in place, and whether and how the data will be secured and deleted.

If dubious information is detected, authorities will be empowered to “make a decision on [its] pre-trial restriction”. The law implies that they should notify the website or account owner to take down the content; failure to comply will result in the involvement of law enforcement. The law also infers that the website or account owner’s access to the internet can be taken away, returnable only upon compliance or a court order. Whether and how access to the internet would be removed - much less by whom and who would monitor these restrictions - is left unexplained.

Remarkably, the law does not specify which of Kyrgyzstan’s existing governmental departments will be tasked with implementation, or whether an entirely new one needs to be established. The going assumption is that the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism will be given the responsibility. Considering that the ministry does not even have a website, it is unsurprising that its representative to the Kyrgyz parliament, Nurjigit Kadyrbekov, remarked that the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications - which is tasked with electronic governance - “is much better equipped technically” for the job.

Witch hunts and selective enforcement

With respect to the identity of an account owner, Facebook’s terms of service actually have a similar, if looser, rule to ensure that the nominal identity of an account aligns with the real identity of the user. However, this rule aroused intense controversy two years ago, and for the moment appears to be inconsistently enforced. For all the fear surrounding fake accounts, there can be valid reasons for people to hide their online identities, such as if they are a minority facing persecution.

Because disinformation campaigns targeting a country through fake accounts are often based abroad, the law also provides for the prosecution of foreign individuals. The text explicitly refers to a “person” rather than a “citizen”, stating that the former can violate the law even if s/he is outside the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Of course, this begs the question of how the controllers of a disinformation campaign can be identified to begin with.

Technically, the level of surveillance that the law aspires to would require not only installing equipment capable of monitoring and harvesting user data at a truly massive level, but essentially severing Kyrgyzstan’s internet from the rest of the world. This would be tantamount to establishing a “sovereign Internet” as Russia, China and Iran have been attempting to do - but with vastly more resources than Kyrgyzstan and no certainty of success.

Given the fact that Kyrgyzstan lacks the technical and human resources to pull this off, even with assistance from Russia or China, there are only two ways this law can be enforced: by turning everyday users against each other, and through selective application.