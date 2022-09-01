Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev: A very Russian contradiction

Poor Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev. Condemned to a thousand obituaries, some bleating about freedom and celebrating his part in the end of the Soviet Union and as a towering figure in international affairs, others condemning him for repression of secessionists at home.

Imagine how he feels now, wherever he is – lauded by non-Russians for his greatest mistake: destroying a mighty state. Hated by his countrymen despite precipitating the emergence of the Russian nation itself after many centuries of Empire!

Many ordinary Russians will be indifferent towards Gorbachev’s passing, grumbling that he screwed it all up and indirectly caused the war in Ukraine.

It is tempting to see a gulf between him and Vladimir Putin. But the same ‘bad habits’ are inherited by Russia’s rulers. Gorbachev, like many Russian reformers before him, believed the country’s future was in a “common European home” (minus the self-determination of those inconvenient ‘small’ nations).

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

Unfortunately, another trait Gorbachev shared with many other great Russian statesmen was a view that reform could be enacted from above, technocratically, with only the veneer of popular support, even if Gorbachev’s intentions were more genuinely democratizing. Gorbachev did not have the security service-focused ‘Chekist’ mindset of Putin, who doesn’t hesitate to physically eliminate anyone who opposes him. Nonetheless, he too relied on ‘telephone law’, or what today is called ‘manual control’: telling people what to do. In other words, he unreflexively operated within an unhealthy hierarchical milieu of governing by diktat. And of course, like many leaders, he was prey to dangerous forms of magical thinking typical of the Russian intellectual tradition, not least in the economic sphere. ‘Glasnost’, Gorbachev’s famous 1980s policy of press freedom, may mean ‘voice’ – but it does not imply democratic choice.

Many Russians who have revanchist and chauvinist politics despise Gorbachev – ‘He let Poland go!’ is a popular refrain. Just as many others think of him as a well-meaning but unworldly fool, who precipitated a demographic, economic and social disaster that was unprecedented in history for an industrially advanced country. Ukrainians and other former Soviet peoples justifiably think that Gorbachev was intentionally deaf to the centrifugal desires of non-Russians.

The silent majority in Russia, meanwhile, condemn him for undoing the achievements of the modernised Soviet welfare state. They don’t have to be imperialists to believe Gorbachev was stupendously reckless in jettisoning eastern Europe from the Soviet embrace – he should have known it would lead to the collapse of the USSR itself.