The pandemic has returned migrant workers to Ukraine. Will they stay?

Poland has adjusted quickly to new challenges of the pandemic, permitting Ukrainians whose legal stay has expired to remain in the country legally. The Polish government has authorised the issue of working visas via post, facilitating the employment of foreign workers while maintaining commitments to safety.

Beginning from 22 May, seasonal workers have been exempt from the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Poland. Before crossing the border, each traveler is registered and their temperature is taken. In another beneficial move, the Polish state has said it will pay for mandatory COVID-19 tests of seasonal workers.

But even with all these facilitations, it is much less than what Poland needs, says Mirosław Maliszewski, head of the Union of Polish Fruit Growers, in an online discussion about the number of Ukrainian who have already received working visas. Maliszewski is concerned that what the Polish government is doing about the lack of seasonal workers will not be nearly enough:

“If visas are issued at such a pace as they are today and only those who received a visa with a work permit can cross the borders, even then Poland still will not be able to supply with employees so much as one large municipality. I know that in Poland there are districts where 4,000 workers come to harvest strawberries each year.”

Good effort

It is hard to say whether Zelenskyi’s desire to return Ukrainians to Ukraine is motivated by political expediency or concern for the prosperous new Ukraine he says he will build for them.

In June, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a law on “protecting migrant workers and combating fraud in employment abroad”. Thus, Ukrainians who migrate for work will no longer have to pay fees to employment agencies for vacancies, and companies that violate the law will be subject to fines.

Vitaliy Makhinko believes that the number of Ukrainians migrating for work will likely increase, even with the ongoing pandemic. “Their [Europe’s] worst situation will be better than our good situation,” he says. “Migration will increase according to my predictions. Take, for example, an [ongoing] increase in offers from northern Europe.”

The Ukrainian government’s desire to curtail emigration is understandable - the mass outflow of labour could have negative consequences for the country in the future. Migrants do not pay taxes in Ukraine, but receive certain forms of social assistance from the state, such as sick and maternity leave, compensation for injuries at work, as well as pensions. In addition, there is often no mechanism for credit programmes, even with legal employment abroad. Another issue of concern is the fact many Ukrainians working abroad are employed outside their qualifications or in low-skilled jobs.

Ukraine lacks a policy on migration, let alone a strategy. As a result of the coronacrisis, the number of people unemployed has reached half a million, according to statistics by the Ukrainian State Employment Center, and the only active sectors are logistics, security and trade. Ukraine needs a real strategy for encouraging its citizens to return, including programmes to build industries and jobs. And that’s many years of hard work.