Over the 20 years since Putin came to power, Russian military expenditure has exceeded a trillion dollars – an enormous sum of money, but a minor part of Russia’s oil and gas profits. Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, military, security and law enforcement costs equalled a third of federal expenditure. In 2014, the International Monetary Fund forecast that by 2016, a quarter of Russia’s federal budget would be secret – unparalleled in modern economies.

In the early 21st century, Russia was the most unequal of developed countries, the most militarised of big countries and the most unpredictable of them all.

By saving money on social spending – including on healthcare, education, pensions, urban development – Putin and his allies cultivated mutual understanding with the right wing of the US Republican Party. This was a faction known as the Tea Party movement, which existed from 2009 to 2016 and, like Russia, was both fiscally conservative and dependent on oil money. But in fact, Putin’s overblown, highly militarised state was exactly the opposite of the Tea Party ideal.

As a ruler, Putin was much closer to the pompous and erratic King George III than the protesters who threw tea chests into Boston Harbour. A combination of internal colonisation, libertarian taxes and uncontrolled corruption created one of the most unequal, top-heavy and conservative societies in history. It’s no wonder that people were leaving.

Albert O. Hirschman, а pioneer of developmental economics, argued that when people are unhappy with their leaders, they have two options: voice or exit. In the 1990s, the Russian people had a voice – an opportunity to express their discontent in the public sphere and sometimes in democratic elections. That voice was silenced when Putin came to power in 2000.

The new president then proceeded to launch his first battles against modernity, open society and fundamental rights. In response, millions of Russians and non-Russians left the country. Others were sapped of their desire to bring children into the world. Russia’s depopulation was an exercise of the people’s right to exit. Insecure, unhealthy people died young; unhappy, hopeless people refused to reproduce. Demographic processes responded proactively to political events.

Births, abortions and depopulation

Russia’s birth rate has been steadily decreasing since 2014 and is now at a historical low. Since the invasion of Ukraine last year February, fewer children were born per day in Russia than during the two years of the coronavirus pandemic. As Russian demographer Alexey Raksha has noted, 2023 will see the lowest number of babies born in the whole of Russian history, even lower than during the Second World War.

Since the late Soviet period, Russia has been a global leader in abortion rates. The Russian state, seemingly concerned by this, has long attempted to discourage abortions by various means, from a ban in the last years of Stalinism to Putin’s ‘maternal capital’ payments, designed to support and stimulate families.

From 1991 to 2015, the number of abortions in Russia decreased from 3.6 mln to 0.8 mln. However, no burst of fertility was achieved. The number of births per year slowly approached the number of terminations but exceeded it only in 2007. Russia was starting and ending its wars, but Russians were removing their embryos at the same rate at which they were dying of natural causes.

In 2020, the ratio of terminations per births in Russia – a country in which abortion is almost never talked about – was two times higher than in the US, where it has become a central political issue.