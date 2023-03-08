Two weeks have passed since Georgia’s civil society and independent media started agonising over and organising against a proposed law on “agents of foreign influence”.

On 7 March, despite ongoing protests and calls from Western partners, the Georgian Parliament passed the law in the first reading with 76 votes in favour and 13 against. Second and third hearings are set to be held. But given the significant margin of support inside parliament, the bill will most likely pass – unless the resistance of people in Georgia moves the needle.

It must be stopped.

If passed, the law will catalyse Georgia’s human rights crisis, hindering public mobilisation, solidarity and progress on social justice.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

The law will obligate non-governmental organisations and media outlets to register as “agents of foreign influence” if they receive funding from sources abroad, or what the bill frames as a “foreign power”. Civil society and media representatives will need to register as “foreign agents”, declare their income, or face fines of 25,000 Georgian lari (£7,800).

People’s Power, a small anti-Western fraction of the Georgian Parliament’s ruling Georgian Dream party, initiated the bill. On 2 March, the draft law passed its first committee hearing amids public protests and with 36 arrests. MPs further green-lighted the bill on 6 March.

Subsequently, Parliament misled the Georgian public about the date of the first reading – in order, it seems, to avoid mass demonstrations – and on 7 March it rapidly moved forward with passing the law. For the whole day and night, thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Tbilisi to peacefully protest the law. The demonstration quickly escalated into a riot police attack. The number of people injured and detained is currently unknown.