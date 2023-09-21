A year ago today (21 September), the Russian authorities announced the start of “partial mobilisation” – calling up reserve soldiers to fight in the war against Ukraine. Not everyone liable for military service would be called up, but everyone felt the risk of mobilisation. In response, hundreds of thousands fled the country.

Those who stayed in Russia but didn’t want to fight had to avoid being contacted by the military bureaucracy – for example, by moving immediately to a new apartment or city, changing their phone number and leaving their social media accounts. Several NGOs and mass media outlets published guides on how to “run away from the military registration and enlistment office”. One NGO called Go Through The Forest started to help Russian conscripts leave the country to avoid mobilisation.

One year on, openDemocracy has talked to three men in Russia who have avoided mobilisation. They spoke to us on condition of anonymity; after 18 months of Russia’s war on Ukraine, it has become so unsafe to express thoughts and emotions in the country that war topics are generally not discussed outside a close circle of friends. All statements below are published under pseudonyms.

Pyotr, 44, self-employed, construction worker

I have not been living at the address where I’m officially registered for a long time, for reasons not linked to the war. But when mobilisation was announced on 21 September 2022, I thought that if a summons arrived at my registration address, I would have to move to another region [where the local authorities would not be looking for me]. I began to save money in case I needed to survive in another place. This was a new and strange feeling for me.

Over the past year, I have experienced a lot of stress planning for leaving in a hurry. The main question is: will I have time to leave the region? I can’t say that I follow the news closely and monitor it every day, but there was a moment at the beginning of this summer when I refused all travel; I was expecting a counter-offensive by the Ukrainian military, and some of my family could be under threat.

I’ve been trying not to come into contact with any Russian government agencies. I don’t pay taxes and haven’t declared, in any way, that I have been working anywhere for the last year. I’ve had less work, but I manage.

I wanted to get a foreign passport, but I’ve decided to abandon this idea for now. I’m not on the military reserve register and don’t want to register there. None of my friends have been mobilised, but I’m still scared of being drafted, like I was a year ago. I expect there will be a new wave of mobilisation. But I don’t think men will be picked up in the street.