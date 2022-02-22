Putin is about to start the most senseless war in history

In the near future, a big war will begin – a war that we have not seen in the lifetime of my generation, and perhaps the previous generation too.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, last night formally recognised the separatist ‘People’s Republics’ in Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent territories. Now, he has ordered so-called ‘peacekeeping forces’ into the Donbas region.

Meanwhile, on the borders of Ukraine, Russia has gathered an army of 75% of all available forces. Belarus has officially confirmed that, following extensive exercises, Russian troops are not leaving Belarus. A few kilometres from Ukraine, tanks sit in Russian forests and fields – as can be seen in videos filmed in Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions, as well as in Belarus’ Homyel region. This military force is fully prepared for a large-scale operation – and is already in position to attack.

The only thing that can stop this war is if the West hands Ukraine over to Putin. Judging by the powerful speech that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, gave in Munich at the weekend, he believes that this is a possibility. However, if this does not happen, there will be a war. There are no other options.

Russia’s plans are not limited to annexing the so-called ‘People’s Republics’, the two separatist entities that were set up after Ukraine’s 2014 Euromaidan Revolution. Military analysts point out that Russian forces are concentrated in other areas. In Russia’s Rostov region, which borders Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the forces are relatively modest, but Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa are all under threat of direct attack.

Furthermore, in the Kremlin’s view, the question over the future fate of Ukraine as a whole must be decided now, and the point here is not Ukraine’s formal entry into NATO. When German chancellor Olaf Scholz says he does not understand the current crisis over an issue (Ukraine’s accession to NATO) that “is not on the agenda”, he is being disingenuous.