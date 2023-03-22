Life in Russia: ‘War or no war, I still need to buy food'

Anna: shortages for diabetics

The war has also caused problems for diabetes sufferers in Saratov.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, patients were sometimes unable to get insulin, insulin pumps and test strips for free through the health service, and had to buy them with their own money at a pharmacy. Now, it’s impossible to get them at all.

Anna Mukhina’s nine-year-old daughter, Natasha, suffers from type 1 diabetes and is given imported insulin, but Mukhina worries about the consequences of medication substitutions. “Adult patients are given mainly Russian insulin, which can be fine. But it’s better not to jump from drug to drug – that can have bad consequences. It now looks like children will also be given Russian insulin,” she says.

A public organisation helping patients with diabetes used to operate in Saratov, but in 2018 it was added to a list of “foreign agents” – organisations that allegedly pursue “political aims” while receiving funding from abroad – following a complaint by a medical student from a pro-government youth group. The district prosecutor's office claimed the organisation was engaged in “monitoring the problems of the region, especially in the provision of healthcare to the population”, and it was shut down.

Now, diabetics mostly have to defend their rights alone. At the start of 2022, Marina Larina filed a lawsuit against the regional health ministry because she was denied access to a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) – they are a requirement for diabetic children, but not given to adults.

Implanted under the skin, a CGM automatically tracks blood sugar levels day and night, making it much easier for diabetics to monitor and control their condition. Without such a device, patients have to prick their fingers several times a day to test their glucose levels.

In March, the month after Russia invaded Ukraine, Larina was in court where, she recalls, health ministry officials said to her: “And what did you want?! You can see what’s happening in our country. Enjoy what we still have.”

She won the case – she’s one of four adult diabetics in the region who went to court to get a CGM. Simultaneously, the devices stopped being sold; deliveries only resumed towards the end of the year.

However, the problem is not just with medical supplies for diabetics. Vrachu.ru, an online education site for health professionals in Russia, surveyed 1,843 doctors at the end of 2022 – 78% complained about a lack of medicines.