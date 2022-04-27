“The apartment is fine. We took some food from the fridge and watered your plants,” my friends texted me a fortnight ago.

For almost two months, I’ve been unable to return to the apartment I rent in Kyiv. Just before the war began, I had left for a vacation that unexpectedly ended in me seeking temporary refuge in a foreign country. Yet my home is somehow undamaged, giving me hope of returning soon and seeing the Ukrainian capital’s iconic chestnut trees in blossom.

While the building I lived in has so far survived the Russian invasion, thousands of others have been devastated. By the beginning of April, almost 7,000 residential buildings were reported to have been destroyed or damaged. The full scale of the destruction is still unknown, as cities like Mariupol are not yet free from occupying Russian forces.

Approximately 11 million people have been forced to flee their homes since Russia launched its invasion in February. Almost seven million of those have moved to other regions inside the country.

There is one burning question for the internally displaced: where to find housing?

Emergency shelter

At first, Ukrainian local authorities focused on providing emergency shelter. They desperately sought empty buildings – such as gyms, schools, kindergartens and sanatoriums – and transformed them into sleeping areas. In several regions, local governments and NGOs started to repurpose university dormitories. Ukraine’s State Property Fund announced its assets would be used to house displaced people.

But this was not enough. By 7 March, the western Ukrainian city of Lviv alone was hosting at least 200,000 people, leading the mayor to claim it had reached its limit and ask international organisations for help.

Two months since the Russian invasion began, discussions are now turning to longer-term housing solutions. In Lviv, construction of temporary modular housing, using shipping containers, has started. The city’s authorities have also announced that they are ready to buy empty apartments from development companies.

On a national level, the deputy head of the President’s Office claimed in a recent interview that the Ukrainian government would soon buy new-build apartments, which had not been sold before the war, to house displaced people. Another possible option being called for by housing researchers is using vacant properties to temporarily house displaced people, under the provisions of Ukraine’s martial law. But this is not yet being considered.