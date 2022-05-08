In recent years, the far Right’s power in Ukraine has been subject to new challenges. Once, the movement compensated for electoral failures by strengthening its presence on the streets. But since the Maidan revolution in 2014, the development of liberal civil society has changed the balance of power in street politics. Until recently, there wasn’t always a clear line between the far Right and other political forces. This is gradually changing, due to the rise of feminist and LGBTIQ movements, which oppose right-wing radicals.

What’s more, there has been a resurgence of the antifa movement on Kyiv’s streets, following the successful campaign against the deportation of Belarusian anarchist Aleksey Bolenkov last July, and the protection of the city’s central Podil district from the far Right months later.

Since Zelenskyi came to power in 2019, the far Right’s alliance with the liberals, which formed during the years of struggle against the Yanukovych regime, has also slowly started to collapse. And after interior minister Arsen Avakov, who had close ties to the far-Right Avoz movement, a volunteer paramilitary militia, resigned in July, the state apparatus began to treat the far Right more coolly.

Of course, the war has changed everything, and what happens next will depend on many factors. The participation of the Ukrainian far Right in the current war is less noticeable than in 2014, with one obvious exception – the Azov Regiment. But not all Azov fighters are from the far Right, and, as part of the National Guard and the Armed Forces, they carry out orders from the high command. And Azov is only a small part of the Ukrainian resistance. There’s no reason to assume the current war will push the rise of the far Right to the same extent as the war in Donbas.

Today, the main threat to Ukrainian citizens is not the country’s far Right, but Russia’s occupying forces. This is true even for groups that have often been attacked by the far Right in recent years, such as Roma or LGBTIQ people, who are now also active in the Ukrainian resistance. And it applies to residents of Donbas, too. Kremlin propaganda has hypocritically used Donbas residents to justify the invasion, accusing Ukraine of ‘genocide’ while the Russian military razes the region’s cities to the ground. While people join huge lines to enlist in the Territorial Defence in Ukraine, in the Russian-controlled part of Donbas, men are caught on the streets, forcibly conscripted, and thrown into battle, without training, like cannon fodder.

Inter-Imperialist Conflict

Another common argument against Ukraine’s resistance is that this is a proxy war between the West and Russia. Any military conflict is multilayered, and one of the components of the current confrontation is an inter-imperialist conflict. But if that is enough to call this a proxy war, almost all armed conflicts in the world are proxy wars. Instead of arguing about the term, it is more important to analyse the degree of Ukraine’s dependence on the West, and to understand the goals of both imperialist camps.

Ukraine is much less of a Western proxy than the Syrian Kurds were US proxies during their heroic fight against ISIS. But proxies are not puppets. They are local actors who receive military support from other states. They have their own interests. And just as leftists supported the fighters in Rojava, north-east Syria, despite the Syrian Kurds receiving US military aid, leftists should support the Ukrainian people. Socialist policy on armed conflicts should be based on analysing the situation on the ground, rather than on whether an imperial power supports one side or the other.

In recent months, some leftists have used the history of the First World War to argue that socialists should not support either side in inter-imperialist conflicts. But the Second World War was also an inter-imperialist conflict. Does this mean neither side should have been supported? No, because the inter-imperialist conflict was only one dimension of that war.

I have previously written that many representatives of anti-colonial movements did not want to fight for their colonisers during the Second World War, and one of the leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC), Chandra Bose, even collaborated with Nazi Germany. But it is also worth mentioning the words of Jawaharlal Nehru, another Indian anti-colonial leader: in the conflict between fascism and democracy, we must unequivocally be on the latter’s side.

It should also be noted that M.N. Roy, arguably the INC’s most left-wing member, was the most consistent of the congress’s leaders in supporting the Allies’ war against Axis powers. Just as this didn’t mean Roy suddenly supported British imperialism, backing the struggle against Russian imperialism does not imply support for American imperialism.