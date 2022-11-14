The words “Russian warship, go fuck yourself” quickly became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the early days of the invasion.

It was the final message from a border guard on Ukraine’s besieged Snake Island to a Russian missile cruiser, and it reverberated around the world. But confusion reigned over what had happened to the Ukrainian personnel serving on the Black Sea island, which was attacked and captured by the Russian military on 24 February – the first full day of the invasion.

At first, it was reported that all 13 of the Ukrainian border guards stationed on the island had been killed.

Later, it emerged that nobody had died, and that a much larger group of people – not just border guards but marines and civilians stationed on the island, plus the crew of a ship sent to rescue them – were in Russian captivity.

Now, in partnership with Ukrainian news outlet Graty, which has had unprecedented access to relatives of captured personnel, openDemocracy can tell the story of what happened next.

In this abridged version of Graty’s investigation, the relatives say that 48 Ukrainian soldiers serving on Snake Island are still in Russian captivity more than six months after Ukraine regained control of the island – and they are worried that they have been forgotten.

“Everyone has a T-shirt and a sticker on their car with the phrase about the ‘Russian warship’, but I still meet people who think that there were 13 people on the island, that they all died, or that they were all exchanged,” said Lyubov Lungu, the 21-year-old daughter of captured marine Olexander Lungu.

“Snake Island needs attention. Because these are the people who were captured on the first day of the invasion.”