While the government and state media remained silent, people were well aware of recent events in Ukraine. In most Tajik households, Russian TV channels play quietly in the background in the evenings. Independent Tajik news agency Asia Plus has also comprehensively covered the war in Ukraine by republishing often contradictory news from both Russian and Ukrainian sources, and providing commentary on the effects Western sanctions against Russia might have on Tajikistan’s economy.

But for many, especially the younger generation, social media has become the main source of information, including Telegram channels in Russian, a language Tajiks often speak due to historical ties during the Soviet Union and the sheer number of Tajiks working seasonally in Russia. In response to what they see as the ‘information war’ between Russia and the West, people often turned to social media in search for reliable information.

As one 30-year-old Dushanbe resident told me: “We cannot believe what Russia’s Channel One says, so there is no choice but to trust Telegram.” By trusting social media, however, people ended up being exposed to much unverified and often violent content.

The views from the street

Local perceptions of the war in Ukraine are diverse and complex.

One group I met manifests unconditional support for the Russian government. This group is relatively small but the most vocal, as its position is clear-cut and ideological. Its members do not appear to be limited to a specific class or age category. Instead, what unites them is the fact that they are active consumers of Russian news outlets, whose rhetoric they mirror. They believe that Ukrainians deserve to be punished for mistreating the Russian minority in Donbas. They are also convinced that the Ukrainian government is shelling its own people in Mariupol and elsewhere in the country, and that Russia is saving Ukrainians from their corrupt and fascist government.

When I mentioned that it was actually Russia shelling and killing Ukrainian civilians, an elder housewife from southern Tajikistan shouted back at me that this was “all fake”.

This episode reveals the power that Russian media still holds over many people in Tajikistan.

Although this woman speaks almost no Russian, she learned the Russified version of fake (“feyk”) from Russian TV, where it is systematically used to counter Western accounts of the war. For the older generation, who remember growing up in the Soviet Union as the happiest part of their lives, Russia represents the continuation of that lost world. As one older Tajik intellectual told me: “Although I know that it was Russia who invaded Ukraine, I feel offended when I see Russian soldiers being shot. I cannot do anything about it – it’s because I grew up in Soviet times and Russians had a particular status back then.”

The complete opposite view is shared by a small minority of people in their 20s and 30s from the urban upper-middle class, who studied in Europe or the United States, are fluent in English, and often work for international organisations in Dushanbe. They manifest their stance publicly by adding the Ukrainian flag to their social media profiles. (In Tajikistan, organising rallies for or against Russia’s war is unimaginable – there simply isn’t widespread motivation for street protests.)

In the course of conversations, however, what emerges is that these people are pro-Western rather than pro-Ukrainian, since Ukraine itself rarely features in the discussion. They share democratic and liberal values and are not quite comfortable with the communal and hierarchical nature of Tajik society. They are also not attracted to Russia because, unlike the majority of Tajik citizens, they have other points of reference and often feasible plans to relocate to the West.

Another reason why these people oppose Russia’s invasion is because it is upsetting their everyday comfort. Prices have been rising as a result of Western sanctions against Russia, which Tajikistan’s economy depends on for imports. The war also complicates their life plans. Some worry that the conflict may derail their plans to move to Europe or the US for study or work in the near future, since their somoni-denominated savings (Tajikistan’s currency) have been significantly depleted. To buffer the fall out from the ruble’s collapse, at the beginning of March the National Bank of Tajikistan increased the official exchange rates of the dollar and euro against the somoni by 15%, from approximately 11 to 13 somoni/USD and from 12 to 14 somoni/euro.